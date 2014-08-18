MOVES-Cantor Fitzgerald hires two Goldman Sachs execs to forex team

Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
Aug 18 Brokerage Cantor Fitzgerald & Co hired two Goldman Sachs Group Inc executives to its foreign exchange sales and trading group.
Joseph Pinto was named senior managing director, while Stephan McElreath was appointed vice president and were charged with building out the brokerage's global forex trading business.
Pinto and McElreath will report to James Reilly, senior managing director and global head of foreign exchange sales and trading.
Pinto was head of Americas electronic forex sales at Goldman Sachs, and has previously worked in electronic forex for Bank of America Corp and Barclays Capital, a unit of Barclays Plc.
McElreath was vice president of forex sales at Goldman Sachs.
ZURICH, April 23 LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive Eric Olsen is to step down following an internal investigation into activities at a former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
