版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 25日 星期一 21:36 BJT

MOVES-Cantor Fitzgerald names Samir Hussein head of internet and media investment

Aug 25 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co named Samir Hussein as head of internet and media investment banking as it tries to extend its reach into digital media sectors.

Hussein will be based in New York and report to Charles Edelman and Jeff Lumby, co-heads of investment banking.

Hussein served as managing director in the investment banking division of JMP Securities. He has also worked with Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Salomon Smith Barney.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐