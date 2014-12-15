MOVES-Cargill's top prop trader leaves commodities firm

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (IFR) - Cargill's head of proprietary
trading for emerging and developed markets, Alejandro Russo,
left the US commodities giant on December 1, a source with
direct knowledge of the situation told IFR.
Company spokeswoman Lisa Clemens declined to comment on
Russo but said Cargill remains an active trader in Latin
American fixed-income securities, including in Venezuela.
Two market sources who monitor the country's bonds said
Cargill was understood to have sold off more than US$200m of
bonds issued by Venezuela, and state-owned oil company PDVSA,
since Russo's departure.
Such a move would have added to pressure on the sovereign's
bonds, already reeling from plummeting oil prices. Those bonds
have lost more than a third of their value since OPEC's decision
on November 27 to keep oil production unchanged.
"It's hard to say by how much it pushes it down, but anyone
getting out of a US$200m position in Venezuela moves the
market," one of the sources said.
"Liquidity is low this time of the year."
Investors have grown increasingly concerned about
Venezuela's ability to service its international debt, given the
country's high dependence on oil export to generate foreign
exchange revenues.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison
and Marc Carnegie)