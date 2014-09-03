MOVES-Jason Murphy to head Centrus Advisors' Dublin office

BRIEF-Lakeside Minerals says application to voluntarily delist from the TSX venture exchange
* Lakeside Minerals announces application to voluntarily delist its shares from the tsx venture exchange
Sept 3 Financial adviser Centrus Advisors said it appointed Jason Murphy managing director and head of its newly established office in Dublin, Ireland.
Murphy joins from Dexia SA, where he was head of the public sector and infrastructure desk.
His focus will be to offer clients advice on their fundraising and hedging requirements, Centrus said in a statement.
* Bombardier - issued statement regarding ruling by Ontario Superior Court Of Justice on motion to prevent termination of contract with Metrolinx