MOVES-Jason Murphy to head Centrus Advisors' Dublin office

Sept 3 Financial adviser Centrus Advisors said it appointed Jason Murphy managing director and head of its newly established office in Dublin, Ireland.

Murphy joins from Dexia SA, where he was head of the public sector and infrastructure desk.

His focus will be to offer clients advice on their fundraising and hedging requirements, Centrus said in a statement.
