MOVES-China Renaissance Securities hires JPMorgan's Yang Diao -memo

HONG KONG, July 21 China Renaissance Securities has hired former JPMorgan banker Yang Diao as co-head of investment banking, alongside Jason Lam who joined the firm last year, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Diao has left JPMorgan and will join boutique investment bank China Renaissance on October 15th, the memo said.

Diao and Lam will report to China Renaissance chairman and CEO Fan Bao.

A spokesman for China Renaissance declined to comment. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Stephen Coates)
