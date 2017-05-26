MOVES-Citi appoints Watson head of EMEA multi-asset group

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
LONDON, May 26 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Matt Watson as head of its multi-asset group for Europe, Middle East and Africa, giving him regional oversight of the division responsible for cross-asset structuring and product development.
Citigroup said in a memo to staff the role will be in addition to his current position as global head of issuance solutions. Wilson has been at Citigroup for 19 years. (Reporting by Steve Slater)
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.