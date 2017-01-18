MOVES-Citigroup names Campbell head of DCM for Australia/NZ

BRIEF-Macro Enterprises reports Q1 loss per share c$0.08
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
He was most recently head of DCM origination there, having joined the bank in 2010 from Daiwa, where he worked in London and Australia.
In his previous role, Campbell worked alongside James Arnold, head of Australian DCM syndicate, but in December Arnold was named head of Citi's Asia Pacific DCM syndicate in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag