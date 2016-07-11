MOVES-Folliot joins Citigroup

BRIEF-WTF Holdings to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp
* WTF Holdings Inc to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp Inc
LONDON, July 11 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Vincent Folliot and Alessandro Amicucci as co-heads of strategic equity solutions for Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Folliot joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was in charge of a similar business in France, Benelux, Latin America and Iberia. He has also worked at Deutsche Bank.
Amicucci is already working at Citi and has been in charge of corporate equity derivatives for Southern Europe since 2009. He previously worked at Morgan Stanley.
Both will be based in London and report to Tim Gately, head of European equities, and Stephen Roti, global head of corporate equity derivatives. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.