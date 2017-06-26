MOVES-Citi hires Ali to co-head EMEA leveraged finance

Boeing expands CFO Greg Smith's role
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Citigroup has hired Toby Ali from Bank of America Merrill Lynch to co-head its leveraged finance business in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Ali will co-head the business with Simon Francis, who joined Citi in April from Credit Suisse. They both report to Philip Drury, head of capital markets origination for EMEA, according to a memo to staff on Monday.
Ali was most recently co-head of EMEA leveraged finance at BAML, and has previously worked at Credit Suisse.
Citi said it will set up a new EMEA debt financing steering committee including senior leverage finance and loans staff, to be chaired by Ali. (Reporting by Steve Slater)
* Stocks down after cyber attack, U.S. healthcare delay * Dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold climbs above 100-day moving average (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and stock markets were held down by a global cyber attack and delay to U.S. healthcare legislation which fuelled doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass stimulus measures.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)