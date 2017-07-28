FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
17 小时前
MOVES-Citi hires Wilson for electronic, algo trading
2017年7月28日

MOVES-Citi hires Wilson for electronic, algo trading

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 28 (IFR) - Citigroup has hired Sabrina Wilson from Deutsche Bank to head its global electronic and algorithmic trading.

Wilson will also be head of head of futures, clearing and collateral for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, according to a memo sent to staff. It said she will start in September.

Wilson was most recently Deutsche's head of electronic and algorithmic trading and EMEA head of listed derivatives and markets clearing business.

She replaces Silas Findley as EMEA head of futures, clearing and collateral, and takes on the additional trading role. Findley has moved internally to a senior role in credit trading.

Citi has been building up its futures, clearing and collateral business over the past year under the leadership of Jerome Kemp, head of the business.

Wilson will report to Kemp and Chris Cox, EMEA head of prime, futures and securities services. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

