MOVES-Citigroup makes Antonios CEO of UAE operation

DUBAI Feb 1 Citigroup has appointed Elissar Farah Antonios as chief executive of the bank's operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it said on Monday.
Antonios moves from Citi Lebanon, where she had been the bank's chief executive since 2012, the U.S. bank said in a statement.
She will report to Atiq Rehman, head of Citi's Middle East and Africa region.
Rehman's responsibilities were recently expanded to include leadership of the bank's business in Sub Saharan Africa, as well as the Middle East and North Africa, the statement said. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Alexander Smith)
更多 公司新闻(英文)
Ex-VW CEO denies early knowledge of diesel emissions cheating
BERLIN, Jan 19 Former Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn told German lawmakers he did not know about the company's systematic emissions cheating earlier than VW has officially admitted.
Aeromexico says Delta to complete acquisition of 49 percent stake in Q2
DUBLIN, Jan 19 Aeromexico said on Thursday it expects a share tender transaction to lift Delta Air Lines' stake to 49 percent to be completed by the end of the second quarter.