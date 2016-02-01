MOVES-Citigroup makes Antonios CEO of UAE operation

DUBAI Feb 1 Citigroup has appointed Elissar Farah Antonios as chief executive of the bank's operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it said on Monday.

Antonios moves from Citi Lebanon, where she had been the bank's chief executive since 2012, the U.S. bank said in a statement.

She will report to Atiq Rehman, head of Citi's Middle East and Africa region.

Rehman's responsibilities were recently expanded to include leadership of the bank's business in Sub Saharan Africa, as well as the Middle East and North Africa, the statement said. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Alexander Smith)