MOVES-Citigroup appoints Knittel from Deutsche

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Holger Knittel head of M&A for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, according to a memo seen by IFR.
Knittel joins from Deutsche Bank, where he was recently made co-head of Germany M&A.
He will join the US bank later this summer and be based in Frankfurt, reporting to Stefan Wintels, country officer for Germany and co-head of EMEA CIB FIG, and Wilhelm Schulz, chairman of EMEA M&A.
The move is a blow for Deutsche, which has said it wants to focus on building up its M&A capabilities. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.