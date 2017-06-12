MOVES-Citigroup appoints Shah to co-head EMEA industrials

LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Niraj Shah
as co-head of industrials for its corporate and investment
banking in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Shah will work alongside Michael Parker and Koen van Velsen
leading the EMEA industrials group, with a focus on investment
banking activities, Citi said in a staff memo on Monday.
Shah joined Citigroup in 1996 and has helped advise major US
capital goods firms, including Deere & Co on its recent US$5.2bn
purchase of Germany's Wirtgen Group.
Citi said Shah will maintain active coverage of his US
relationships and for the next several months will work in both
New York and London.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)