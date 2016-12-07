MOVES-Citi names Arnold head of APAC DCM syndicate

SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (IFR) - Citigroup has named James
Arnold head of Asia Pacific debt capital markets syndicate to
replace Duncan Phillips.
Phillips left in October to join financial services
technology provider Ipreo in London.
Arnold, who will be based in Hong Kong and will report to
Benjamin Ng, head of Asia Pacific syndicate and acquisition
financing, has been with Citi's syndicate since 2010. He has
been on the Australian DCM team and, in January, took additional
responsibility for the local currency business in the region.
Eeswary Krishnan and Rishi Jalan of the syndicate desk in
Hong Kong will report to Arnold. Nik Balashov of the Australian
DCM syndicate will continue to report to Arnold and Ian
Campbell, head of Australia and New Zealand DCM origination.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; editing by Dharsan Singh)