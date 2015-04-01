MOVES-Citigroup promotes Aschi to head FI corporate banking MENA

LONDON, April 1 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Narjess Aschi as head of financial institutions corporate banking for the Middle East and North Africa region, replacing Aziz Rahman, who has moved internally to Johannesburg, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Based in Dubai since 2006, Narjess most recently had coverage responsibility for some of the largest financial institution clients across the region. She has been with the bank for over 12 years and started her career with the firm in Tunisia.

In her new role, she reports jointly to Middle East banking head Ahmet Bekce and Tom Isaac, co-head of financial institutions for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)