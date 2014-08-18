MOVES-Citi hires ex-Credit Suisse chief FX spot dealer Danny Wise-WSJ

Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
Aug 18 Citigroup Inc named Danny Wise as its European head of G10 foreign exchange trading in London, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Wise was one of six foreign exchange employees at Credit Suisse Group AG in London and New York who left the bank in a cost-cutting drive in May.
Wise, Credit Suisse's head of FX spot trading in London and the highest profile of the six, had joined the bank from Barclays Plc in 2011.
He was also part of a group of chief dealers from banks in London who met up to four times a year with senior Bank of England officials to discuss the main issues and events affecting the currency market.
Wise will start at Citi on Monday, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1qj8dcu)
ZURICH, April 23 LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive Eric Olsen is to step down following an internal investigation into activities at a former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
