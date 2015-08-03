MOVES-Citigroup hires two tech bankers from Deutsche Bank - sources

(Adds background on Kumar)
By Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis
Aug 3 Citigroup Inc has hired two
investment bankers specializing in mergers and acquisitions in
the technology sector from Deutsche Bank AG, people
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Steve Pettigrew and Samardh Kumar, former managing directors
at Deutsche Bank based in San Francisco, will join Citi later
this year, the people said, asking not to be named because the
moves have not been announced.
Kumar focused on digital media and Internet deals at
Deutsche Bank.
Representatives from Citigroup and Deutsche Bank declined to
comment, while Pettigrew and Kumar could not be reached for
comment.
Pettigrew joined Deutsche Bank in 1997 in Toronto, and three
years later moved to San Francisco to focus on the technology
sector, according to his LinkedIn page. Since then, he has
worked on software deals including cybersecurity and
infrastructure.
Kumar joined Deutsche in 2002 from Goldman Sachs, his
LinkedIn page showed.
Citi's longtime telecom investment banker Eric Medow joined
Lazard Ltd in July.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)