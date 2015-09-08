MOVES-Drury to head Citi's EMEA capital markets origination arm

BRIEF-BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION
* BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 8 (IFR) - Philip Drury has been promoted to Citigroup's head of capital markets origination for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
He will lead the US bank's debt and equity businesses throughout the region.
Drury will move to London in the fourth quarter of this year from the US, where he was a co-head of US equity capital markets, alongside Doug Adams.
He will report to Tyler Dickson, global head of capital markets origination and Leonardo Arduini, EMEA head of markets.
A successor for Drury in the US has not yet been named.
Drury will replace Michael Lavelle, who is taking on a new job as the head of UK and Ireland corporate and investment banking.
Drury began his career at Schroders in 1996, and joined Citi when the bank merged with Schroders in 2000. (Reporting By Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government filed a lawsuit that accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
* Resmed Inc - Settlement did not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any party