Hale gets nod as new Citigroup co-head of ECM

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (IFR) - Citigroup has promoted Clayton Hale
to co-head of ECM for the Americas region, according to an
internal memo seen by IFR.
A 21-year veteran of the bank, Hale joins Douglas Adams in
running Citigroup's equity underwriting business.
The co-head role has been vacant since Hale's predecessor,
Phil Drury, returned to his native UK last year to head the
bank's EMEA capital markets origination business.
Hale previously ran Citigroup's strategic equity solutions
business within ECM, focusing on public equity restructurings
and advising on some of the bank's largest equity-related
financings.
Hale and Adams lead Citigroup's structuring, underwriting
and syndication of equity and equity-linked offerings in the
region.
Citigroup ranks seventh year-to-date in common stock sales
in the Americas with US$11.8bn of book-run business, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Anthony Hughes; Editing by Marc Carnegie)