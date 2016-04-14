MOVES-Citigroup promotes Keefe to head Asia Pacific corporate bank

HONG KONG, April 14 (IFR) - Citigroup has named Gerry Keefe head of corporate banking for Asia Pacific, based in Hong Kong.

Keefe, who has run corporate banking in Japan since 2014, will transfer from Tokyo by the end of June to take up the newly created role.

He will report to Mark Slaughter, head of corporate and investment banking for Asia Pacific, and to Michael Roberts, global head of corporate banking.

Keefe, a former structured finance lawyer, joined Citigroup in 2006 and was named head of origination for US securitised products in 2010.

Citigroup's corporate bank provides cash management, foreign exchange, derivatives and financing to corporations, banks and public sector clients. (Reporting by Steve Garton; Editing by Vincent Baby)