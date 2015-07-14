MOVES-Kames promoted at Citigroup

LONDON, July 14 (IFR) - Citigroup has made Christian Kames investment banking head of Germany, Austria and Switzerland, according to an internal memo seen by IFR. Kames will also become a member of the EMEA CIB leadership group.

Kames joined Citi in 2013 from Goldman Sachs to head M&A in the region, which Citi said accounts for a fifth of its investment banking fees across EMEA. He had spent 12 years at Goldman as an automotive sector advisor.

Kames will work closely with other industrials bankers such as Kevin Cox, global head of diversified industrials, and Michael Parker and Koen van Velsen, co-heads of EMEA industrials. He continues to report to Stefan Wintels, CEO of Citi for Germany.