MOVES-Kames promoted at Citigroup

LONDON, July 14 (IFR) - Citigroup has made Christian Kames
investment banking head of Germany, Austria and Switzerland,
according to an internal memo seen by IFR. Kames will also
become a member of the EMEA CIB leadership group.
Kames joined Citi in 2013 from Goldman Sachs to head M&A in
the region, which Citi said accounts for a fifth of its
investment banking fees across EMEA. He had spent 12 years at
Goldman as an automotive sector advisor.
Kames will work closely with other industrials bankers such
as Kevin Cox, global head of diversified industrials, and
Michael Parker and Koen van Velsen, co-heads of EMEA
industrials. He continues to report to Stefan Wintels, CEO of
Citi for Germany.