MOVES-Citi taps Deutsche Bank execs for top prime brokerage roles - memo

LONDON Aug 11 Citigroup has hired former Deutsche Bank executives Simon Kempton and Daniel Caplan for top roles at its unit that provides services to hedge funds in Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed.

Kempton is joining as EMEA head of prime finance, while Caplan will take over as EMEA head of investor services sales, the memo, sent to staff on Tuesday, showed.

A Citigroup spokeswoman confirmed the appointments.

Kempton was earlier the head of international prime brokerage at Deutsche Bank, while Caplan was the bank's European head of global prime finance, the memo said.

Prime brokers provide services such as settling trades and lending money to hedge funds. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)