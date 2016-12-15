MOVES-Citi appoints Asia-Pac business development head for pvt, corporate and investment banking

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Citigroup Inc said it named Kevin Lam the Asia Pacific business development head between its private bank and its corporate and investment bank, in addition to his role as COO of the bank's Hong Kong corporate and investment banking unit.
In the new role, Lam will report to Mark Slaughter, head of corporate and investment banking Asia Pacific, and Bassam Salem, Citi Private Bank CEO for Asia Pacific.
Lam was appointed the COO of Hong Kong Corporate and Investment Banking in January 2012 and is a member of the bank's Hong Kong Executive Committee. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.