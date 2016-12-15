MOVES-Citi appoints Asia-Pac business development head for pvt, corporate and investment banking

Dec 15 Citigroup Inc said it named Kevin Lam the Asia Pacific business development head between its private bank and its corporate and investment bank, in addition to his role as COO of the bank's Hong Kong corporate and investment banking unit.

In the new role, Lam will report to Mark Slaughter, head of corporate and investment banking Asia Pacific, and Bassam Salem, Citi Private Bank CEO for Asia Pacific.

Lam was appointed the COO of Hong Kong Corporate and Investment Banking in January 2012 and is a member of the bank's Hong Kong Executive Committee. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)