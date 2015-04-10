MOVES-Citi's head of franchise risk and strategy Leach to leave

NEW YORK, April 10 (IFR) - Citigroup's head of franchise risk and strategy Brian Leach will retire at the end of April, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The US bank is taking the opportunity to eliminate the position and will instead have Leach's direct reports - chief risk officer Brad Hu, head of audit Mark Carawan and head of compliance John Davidson - report directly to chief executive Michael Corbat. Head of strategy Piyush Agrawal will report to financial chief John Gerspach.

Leach joined Citigroup in 2008 and was later named CRO, taking on the role at the start of the financial crisis. He was one of former Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit's closest allies. Corbat later increased Leach's portfolio creating his current position.

In an internal memo, Corbat praised Leach's effort to help stabilise Citigroup during and after the crisis and for creating a risk organization that helps ensure the bank's safety and soundness in an evolving regulatory landscape.

"Brian worked extraordinarily hard for Citi during some of our most difficult days, and I am deeply grateful for his partnership," Corbat wrote. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Gareth Gore)