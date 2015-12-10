MOVES - Citigroup promotes two, expands CEEMEA region

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (IFR) - Citigroup announced that it is rolling Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan into its CEEMEA business and promoting two senior bankers in the reorganisation.

The firm is expanding the regional responsibilities of Linos Lekkas, head of its CEEMEA corporate and investment banking business, to include the three countries.

Irackly Mtibelishvily, formerly head of the corporate and investment bank for the region, will now chair its CEEMEA corporate and investment banking business.

Lekkas and Mtibelishvily will partner with Ashu Kullar, corporate banking head of CEEMEA, and continue to report to Manolo Falco, head of EMEA corporate and investment banking. (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Marc Carnegie)