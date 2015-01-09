CORRECTED-MOVES-Citigroup names Gonzalo Luchetti as Asia Pacific retail bank head - memo

(Corrects revenues in last paragraph to $5.7 billion from $3.5 billion)

HONG KONG Jan 9 Citigroup has named Gonzalo Luchetti as its new head of retail banking for the Asia Pacific region, the U.S.-based bank said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

Luchetti, who will be based in Hong Kong, will continue as Citi's global head of wealth management and insurance for the consumer bank.

Luchetti will fill a gap created when Roy Gori left Citi on Dec. 1 to become president and chief executive at insurer Manulife Asia.

A spokesman for Citi confirmed the contents of the memo.

Citi's consumer banking division in Asia, which operates in 12 countries, has more than 33 million accounts and delivered $5.7 billion in revenues in the first three quarters of 2014, according to company filings. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)