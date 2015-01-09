CORRECTED-MOVES-Citigroup names Gonzalo Luchetti as Asia Pacific retail bank head - memo

MOVES-Kevin Child leaves JP Morgan
LONDON, May 9 (IFR) - Kevin Child has left JP Morgan's EMEA leveraged finance team to join GoldenTree Asset Management as a managing director, according to a market source.
(Corrects revenues in last paragraph to $5.7 billion from $3.5 billion)
HONG KONG Jan 9 Citigroup has named Gonzalo Luchetti as its new head of retail banking for the Asia Pacific region, the U.S.-based bank said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
Luchetti, who will be based in Hong Kong, will continue as Citi's global head of wealth management and insurance for the consumer bank.
Luchetti will fill a gap created when Roy Gori left Citi on Dec. 1 to become president and chief executive at insurer Manulife Asia.
A spokesman for Citi confirmed the contents of the memo.
Citi's consumer banking division in Asia, which operates in 12 countries, has more than 33 million accounts and delivered $5.7 billion in revenues in the first three quarters of 2014, according to company filings. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
LONDON, May 9 French companies have spent more on overseas acquisitions so far this year than in the past decade, marking a sharp rebound from 2016 when political uncertainty limited their appetite for doing major deals, Thomson Reuters data shows.
BOSTON, May 9 Insys Therapeutics Inc's chief executive said on Tuesday it was working to resolve a U.S. Justice Department probe, after prosecutors accused several former executives of leading a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe a fentanyl-based pain medication.