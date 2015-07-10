MOVES-Latam banker Mariano Gaut leaves Citigroup

NEW YORK, July 10 (IFR) - Mariano Gaut, a 20-year Citigroup veteran who most recently served as the bank's co-head of Latin America capital markets origination, has left the firm, two sources familiar with the situation told IFR.

Gaut became co-head of the group with Chris Gilfond in 2013, after the bank combined its Latin America debt and equity capital markets business.

Before assuming that role, he served as Citigroup's head of Brazil capital markets origination and, prior to that, as head of equity-linked origination for the Americas.

Rob Julavits, a spokesman for Citigroup, declined to comment. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and Stephen Lacey; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)