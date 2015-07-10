MOVES-Latam banker Mariano Gaut leaves Citigroup

NEW YORK, July 10 (IFR) - Mariano Gaut, a 20-year Citigroup
veteran who most recently served as the bank's co-head of Latin
America capital markets origination, has left the firm, two
sources familiar with the situation told IFR.
Gaut became co-head of the group with Chris Gilfond in 2013,
after the bank combined its Latin America debt and equity
capital markets business.
Before assuming that role, he served as Citigroup's head of
Brazil capital markets origination and, prior to that, as head
of equity-linked origination for the Americas.
Rob Julavits, a spokesman for Citigroup, declined to
comment.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and Stephen Lacey; editing by
Shankar Ramakrishnan)