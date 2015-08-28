MOVES-Citigroup expands remit of EMEA aviation chief Noorani

LONDON, Aug 28 (IFR) - Citigroup has expanded the remit of Munawar Noorani, the bank's head of aviation for the Europe, Middle East and Africa, to also include the Asia-Pacific region, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Noorani will re-locate later this year to Dubai to cover both regions. He joined the bank in 1998 in Pakistan as head of corporate finance and capital markets. In 2003, he moved to Brussels to join the strategic planning group before joining the global aviation team later that year in London. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)