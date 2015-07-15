MOVES-Citigroup loses corporate debt syndicate banker

BRIEF-Comvita expects reported after-tax loss of NZ$7-7.5 mln for HY
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
LONDON, July 15 (IFR) - Sameer Patel, a corporate debt syndicate banker at Citigroup, has left the bank, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Patel had been at the US bank since 2007, according to his LinkedIn profile, where worked on the European fixed income syndicate desk.
Sarwat Faruqi continues to run the European corporate syndicate at Citigroup. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits.
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday it had signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's massive Tenke copper mine.