MOVES-Citigroup loses corporate debt syndicate banker

LONDON, July 15 (IFR) - Sameer Patel, a corporate debt syndicate banker at Citigroup, has left the bank, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Patel had been at the US bank since 2007, according to his LinkedIn profile, where worked on the European fixed income syndicate desk.

Sarwat Faruqi continues to run the European corporate syndicate at Citigroup. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)