MOVES-Rahman to head corporate finance Sub-Sahara Africa at Citi

LONDON, Feb 11 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Aziz Rahman as head of corporate finance for Sub-Saharan Africa. Subject to work permit approvals in South Africa, he will take up the role on April 1, reporting to head of Africa banking Amin Manekia.

Rahman will have overall responsibility for originating and executing cross-border and domestic corporate finance transactions across the US bank's client base in the region. He replaces Martin Mugambi, who took on a Zambia-focussed role late last year.

He will relocate to Johannesburg from Dubai where, over the past four years, he re-built the firm's financial institutions business in the Middle East and North Africa region, according to a memo seen by IFR. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)
