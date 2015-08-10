MOVES-Citigroup poaches Nomura's Americas ECM head Roti

LONDON, Aug 10 (IFR) - Citigroup has hired Stephen Roti from Nomura to be the bank's global head of corporate equity derivatives. He will be based in New York and reports to global head of equity derivatives James Boyle, global head of capital markets origination Tyler Dickson, and corporate sales head Andres Recoder.

Roti comes with more than 20 years of structuring and origination experience. At Nomura, he was most recently head of equity capital markets for the Americas. Before Nomura, he worked at Barclays, where he was global head of equity-linked origination in New York. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)