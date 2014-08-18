版本:
MOVES-Shane Hiller named director at Citi Private Bank

Aug 18 Citigroup Inc's Citi Private Bank appointed Shane Hiller as director and private banker at its San Francisco office.

Hiller joins from Umpqua Bank's private bank division. He will report to Lisa Roberts, head of Citi Private Bank in Northern California.
