MOVES-Citigroup reshuffles CEEMEA debt capital markets coverage

LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - Citigroup has reshuffled its Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa debt capital markets team in London to streamline its coverage and create clearer accountability in the sub-regions, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Ignacio Temerlin will take on responsibility for African DCM coverage across sovereigns, financial institutions and corporates ex-South Africa. He moved to London in 2010 following a seven-year stint in New York working in Latin American debt capital markets at the US bank.

Iman Abdel Khalek will take on responsibility for the Middle East and North Africa DCM coverage effort based in Dubai. Abdel Khalek joined the bank in Egypt in 2000 and moved to the UAE in 2004 to join the corporate bank, before later moving to the Islamic finance team in 2007.

Joining Abdel Khalek in the MENA debt capital markets team will be Nicholas Samara. He joined the bank in 2006 in the US private placement business in New York. More recently, Samara was covering African DCM.

All three report to Samad Sirohey, head of CEEMEA debt capital markets in London.

"Given the nature of the market as well as opportunities, we believe [these changes] will add focus and efficiency to our coverage," Sirohey wrote in the memo.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Gareth Gore)