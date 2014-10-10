版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 10日 星期五 17:07 BJT

MOVES - Citi poaches ABS expert for top RMBS role

LONDON, Oct 10 (IFR) - Citigroup has hired Garo Torossian to head up its RMBS distribution business from RBS where he covered asset-backed security sales, according to market sources.

Torossian will start in the newly created job in December and report to Peter Keller, a managing director and head of European credit and residential real estate structuring.

RBS was unavailable for comment. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐