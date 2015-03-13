版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 13日 星期五 23:01 BJT

Citi's prime unit names Visairas global head of capital introductions - memo

LONDON, March 13 Citigroup Inc prime brokerage has named Martin Visairas as the global head of capital introductions, a role that involves helping hedge funds raise capital from investors, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed.

A Citi spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.

London-based Visairas, who had joined the Wall Street bank in Hong Kong from financial conglomerate Old Mutual in late 2010, will report to Alan Pace, the bank's global head of investor services sales and James Harris, EMEA co-head of investor services sales, the memo said.

Prime brokers provide services such as clearing trades and lending money to hedge funds.

Visairas had moved to London last year. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Sinead Cruise)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐