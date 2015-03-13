Citi's prime unit names Visairas global head of capital introductions - memo

BRIEF-Vanguard Group's former CEO Bogle on CNBC says indexing can grow more
* Vanguard Group's former CEO Bogle on CNBC says indexing can grow more
LONDON, March 13 Citigroup Inc prime brokerage has named Martin Visairas as the global head of capital introductions, a role that involves helping hedge funds raise capital from investors, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed.
A Citi spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.
London-based Visairas, who had joined the Wall Street bank in Hong Kong from financial conglomerate Old Mutual in late 2010, will report to Alan Pace, the bank's global head of investor services sales and James Harris, EMEA co-head of investor services sales, the memo said.
Prime brokers provide services such as clearing trades and lending money to hedge funds.
Visairas had moved to London last year. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Sinead Cruise)
* Vanguard Group's former CEO Bogle on CNBC says indexing can grow more
May 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1450 GMT on Monday:
* Goldman Sachs plans to promote Gregg Lemkau and financing exec Marc Nachmann to join John Waldron as co-heads of investment banking unit- WSJ, citing sources Source http://on.wsj.com/2pr69XC