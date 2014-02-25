UPDATE 1-John Cokinos to join RBC's leveraged finance team -sources

By Natalie Harrison

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (IFR) - John Cokinos will join RBC as a managing director of loan and high-yield capital markets, market sources said on Tuesday, as the Canadian bank further expands its US debt and sales trading team.

Expected to start his new role in New York on Monday, Cokinos will report to Kete Cockrell, head of high-yield capital markets, as well as Miguel Roman and Judith Fishlow Minter, both co-heads of loan capital markets.

Cokinos, who has 17 years of experience in leveraged finance, was head of US leveraged finance capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch but left the bank in November after more than six years. Prior to that, he spent 10 years at Lehman Brothers.

In his new role at RBC, Cokinos will be reunited with former colleague John Rote, who headed up US high-yield syndicate at BofAML before RBC poached him last year.

News also emerged on Tuesday that AJ Murphy, co-head of leveraged finance at BofAML, is leaving to join rival Goldman Sachs - the third high-profile departure from BofAML in the past year.

Murphy will be the global head of leveraged finance origination at Goldman and joins as a partner, a spokesman at the US bank said.

In the newly created position, Murphy will work alongside Craig Packer, head of US leveraged finance based in New York, and Denis Coleman, head of European leveraged finance based in London.

Murphy joined BofAML from JP Morgan in 2009 as head of leveraged loan capital markets and leveraged loan primary sales, and was promoted to the co-head position in 2011.

Robert Schleusner, the other co-head of leveraged finance at BofAML, is expected to remain in his position.

BofAML and RBC declined to comment.