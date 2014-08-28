版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 28日 星期四

MOVES-Colliers Int'l says Mills to head North West investment business

Aug 28 Colliers International, a commercial real-estate services provider, appointed Jonathan Mills as head of its investment business in the North West and will be based in the firm's Manchester office.

Mills will focus on both buy and sell-side, advising fund institutions and developers.

Mills joins Colliers from Jones Lang Lasalle Inc where he served most recently as a senior director in its West End investment team.

Mills is likely to join Colliers in the next few months.

Colliers International is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation.
