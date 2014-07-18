CORRECTED-MOVES-Comerica Bank hires VP of asset management investment unit

(Corrects headline to say Hudon joined as vice president, and
not head of the unit)
July 18 Robert Hudon Jr. joined Comerica Inc
subsidiary Comerica Bank's world asset management
investment division as vice president and director of
institutional sales.
Hudon will be responsible for a national sales campaign for
World Asset Management, which specializes in managing index
portfolios and customized portfolios using index investment
strategies.
The division has about $13.9 billion of assets under
management.
Hudon most recently served as chief marketing officer for
Fiduciary Management Associates LLC in Chicago, a position he
held since 2008.