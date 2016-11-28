MOVES-JP Morgan hires Chambers for FIG bond syndicate

LONDON, Nov 28 (IFR) - JP Morgan has hired Robert Chambers
from Credit Agricole to work on its financial institutions
syndicate desk, according to two sources familiar with the
matter.
Chambers will replace Alaoui Zenere, a vice president on JP
Morgan's financial institutions bond syndicate, who relocated to
New York earlier this month to work on the bank's North America
equity capital markets desk.
Chambers will work alongside Dimis Theodorou.
He joined Credit Agricole in September 2014 as an assistant
director on the syndicate desk covering financial institutions.
Before joining Credit Agricole, Chambers was a senior
analyst in VTB Capital's fixed income syndicate team.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy, Julian
Baker)