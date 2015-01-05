MOVES- Hoffmann leaves bond syndication team

LONDON, Jan 5 (IFR) - A member of Credit Suisse's Swiss franc syndication team has left the desk after three years to take up another role within the bank's Zurich office.

"Alexander Hoffmann has moved to pursue another opportunity within Credit Suisse in Zurich," said a Credit Suisse source.

It is understood that Hoffmann will now be working in the bank's derivatives division but that was not confirmed by the source. (Reporting by Jonathan Penner and Chris Spink; Editing by Helene Durand)