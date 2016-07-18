REFILE-MOVES-Former Credit Suisse distressed team forms Arbour Lane Capital

(Refile for wider audience)

NEW YORK, July 18 The Credit Suisse distressed trading team led by Bob Franz, former head of US credit trading at the bank, and Ken Hoffman, former head of distressed trading, has founded asset management firm Arbour Lane Capital Management.

Arbour Lane, which launched July 1, currently manages about $1.3 billion of credit assets for TSSP, the global credit and special situations unit of TPG, according to sources. TSSP bought the portfolio in May from Credit Suisse.

The assets consist of a mix of upper middle-market corporate debt, distressed bonds and loans, special situations and post-reorganization equities, the sources said.

The holdings are made up of more than 270 instruments to about 170 companies across asset types and geographies, according to a May news release announcing the portfolio sale.

"The Credit Suisse distressed credit desk has been a long-time trusted partner to TSSP globally and we are pleased they selected TSSP to help it quickly execute on its strategy," Clint Kollar, a TSSP partner, said in the May news release. "The portfolio we are acquiring has deep, long-term potential and fits well with our patient and flexible capital."

A TSSP spokesperson and Franz both declined to comment.

In the future, the firm may seek to manage other similar-type credits, according to the May news release.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based Arbour Lane team currently consists of eight members, including Franz and Hoffman, and it plans to add a few more, said the sources.

Franz worked at Credit Suisse for 14 years, previously serving as co-head of syndicated loans and head of distressed trading. Before joining the bank in 2002, he worked at Morgan Stanley where he was co-head of loan trading, according to FINRA BrokerCheck and sources.

Hoffman joined the bank in 2000 through its purchase of Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette and was named head of North American distressed, special situations and customer finance in 2006, also according to BrokerCheck and sources.

The portfolio sale followed a Credit Suisse March announcement that it was exiting the distressed credit business, as well as European securitized product trading. When announcing the sale and departures of Franz and Hoffman, the bank said it was was implementing a lower risk appetite and reduced volatility business model. The asset sale cut the bank's distressed credit exposure by $1.24 billion, according to the May news release.