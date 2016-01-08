MOVES-Credit Suisse names Nas Al-khudairi head of electronic products -memo

LONDON Jan 8 Credit Suisse has
appointed Nas Al-khudairi to the newly created position of Head
of Electronic Products, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed.
Al-khudairi has been with the bank for nearly 19 years and
is currently head of the investment bank's cash equities
business for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and will take
up his new role over the coming months, the memo said.
He will manage computer-driven strategies, tools and
analytics for global trading and fixed income products and for
the bank's foreign exchange electronic platform and electronic
credit businesses in the Americas and EMEA, it said.
A replacement for Al-khudairi in the cash equities unit has
yet to be found, it added.
A Credit Suisse spokeswoman in London confirmed the contents
of the memo.
(Reporting by Maiya Keidan and Anjuli Davies; editing by Jason
Neely)