MOVES-Morin to join Credit Suisse for FIG and insurance DCM

LONDON, May 18 (IFR) - Charlie Morin is set to join Credit Suisse in June as head of FIG debt capital markets (DCM) for France and Belgium and head of insurance DCM in EMEA, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Morin joins from HSBC, where he had been since 2007. He will report to Marcus Schulte, head of financial institutions DCM.

This is a new role at the Swiss bank, which is seeking to strengthen its FIG franchise in France and Belgium and create a pan-European insurance specialist role in light of increased insurance activity. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)