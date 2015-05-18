MOVES-Morin to join Credit Suisse for FIG and insurance DCM

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
LONDON, May 18 (IFR) - Charlie Morin is set to join Credit Suisse in June as head of FIG debt capital markets (DCM) for France and Belgium and head of insurance DCM in EMEA, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Morin joins from HSBC, where he had been since 2007. He will report to Marcus Schulte, head of financial institutions DCM.
This is a new role at the Swiss bank, which is seeking to strengthen its FIG franchise in France and Belgium and create a pan-European insurance specialist role in light of increased insurance activity. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.