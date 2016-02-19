MOVES-Credit Suisse appoints Jeff Jennings head of European prime services - memo

LONDON Feb 19 Credit Suisse has
appointed Jeff Jennings as head of European prime services, the
bank said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters.
Jennings, who starts his role immediately, will manage the
Europe-based Prime Services business out of London and will
report to Mike Paliotta and regionally to Stephen Dainton, the
memo dated Feb. 19 said.
Jennings replaces Dougal Brech, who is leaving the bank.
Jennings joined Credit Suisse in 2009 and for the last six
years has been global head of prime derivatives services, the
memo said, "during which he positioned the business as a leading
Listed Derivatives execution and clearing franchise with the top
ranking in OTC cleared derivatives".
A spokeswoman for Credit Suisse confirmed the contents of
the memo.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)