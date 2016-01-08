UPDATE 1-Brazil banker Kayath leaving Credit Suisse, sources say

(Adds details, background throughout)

SAO PAULO Jan 8 Marcelo Kayath is leaving Credit Suisse Group AG after almost two decades in senior positions at its investment banking and securities divisions in Brazil and Latin America, two sources with knowledge of the situation said on Friday.

Credit Suisse and Kayath are parting ways on amicable terms, said one source, adding that he will remain in his position until March. He is leaving to undertake personal projects, the source added.

Kayath last year was made a managing director for Credit Suisse in Brazil. Before that, he led fixed-income and equity sales and trading for Latin America for Credit Suisse.

The 52-year-old Kayath began his financial industry career at investment bank Banco Garantia SA in the mid-1990s.

The sources did not say who might replace Kayath, who helped oversee a boom in Brazilian initial public offerings last decade. Credit Suisse underwrote more than 60 Brazilian IPOs between 2005 and 2012, raising a combined $17 billion, the biggest volume for any bank in the country in that period, the bank said on its website.

Efforts to contact Kayath were unsuccessful. A press representative for Credit Suisse declined to comment.

When Credit Suisse bought Garantia in 1998, Kayath rose through the ranks, eventually becoming head of equity research, co-head of investment banking in Brazil and head of Latin American securities.