UPDATE 1-MOVES-Credit Suisse names Patry vice chair of LevFin capital markets

(Adds previous role changes.)

By Kristen Haunss and Olivia Oran

NEW YORK May 25 Credit Suisse named Brent Patry vice chairman, acquisition and leveraged finance capital markets.

In the new role, Patry, who was previously head of US leveraged finance capital markets, will work to coordinate between the global markets unit and the investment banking and capital markets unit, the sources said, citing an internal memo.

A Credit Suisse spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

The changes come as Credit Suisse restructures units, exits activities not consistent with its new strategy and accelerates cost-cutting plans, according to a March 23 news release.

"We are building our platform for the future," Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam told shareholders in Zurich last month. "That can seem like a tough task, and one that rarely wins many plaudits in the short term, but it is the only path that will lead to success in the long term."

In the first quarter, the bank incurred mark-to-market losses on its debt underwriting portfolio of US$22m, according to a May 10 regulatory filing.

"Leveraged finance continues to be a key franchise for [investment banking and capital markets] and one where we have seen improved activity since the markets began to stabilize at the end of March 2016," the bank said in the filing.

Credit Suisse is currently arranging a US$385m term loan as part of a financing package to back the buyout of consumer data and analytics company J.D. Power and is among the banks arranging a US$5bn term loan for computer company Dell's purchase of EMC Corp, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

The bank was the third-largest arranger of US institutional loans in the first quarter with 9.58% market share, according to LPC data. Barclays ranked first with a 14.31% share.

Patry, who is based in New York, reports to David Miller, co-head of Credit Suisse's credit products business.

In addition, as part of the effort to partner with the investment banking and capital markets unit to "foster origination of capital markets product," Patry will also have a "dotted line" to Harold Bogle, chairman of investment banking and capital markets, the sources said, citing the memo.

Credit Suisse previously appointed Dan McCarthy head of US leveraged finance trading, including high-yield and leveraged loan trading, and named Peter Meyer head of US high-yield trading and Brad Capadona head of the US par loan trading team.

The trading changes follow Credit Suisse's sale of distressed assets to TSSP, the global credit and special situations group of TPG.

Credit Suisse said in the first quarter it decreased its distressed-debt exposure by 79% from the fourth quarter of 2015 following the sale of credit assets, including part of its distressed-debt portfolio, to TSSP, according to a May 10 news release.

Bob Franz, head of US credit trading at Credit Suisse, and Ken Hoffman, head of distressed research and trading, will set up a new asset management firm to "assist in servicing these assets and other similar assets in the future," according to a news release from the bank.

Barry Zamore, head of US trading of performing loans, previously left the bank. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss and Olivia Oran; Editing By Jon Methven)