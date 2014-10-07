MOVES-Smyth joins Credit Suisse CMBS team

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (IFR) - Paul Smyth, a commercial real estate
executive known for helping clean up defaulted CMBS loans after
the financial crisis, has joined Credit Suisse to assist in
building out the bank's new CMBS loan-origination platform, a
person familiar with the matter told IFR on Tuesday.
Smyth was formerly president of one of the nation's largest
handlers of problem CMBS loans, C-III Asset Management, a unit
of C-III Capital Partners, owned by Andrew Farkas's Island
Capital Group.
In 2010, Smyth joined Island Capital from Centerline Capital
Group, whose commercial real estate fund management, CDO
management and special servicing operations were acquired and
renamed C-III.
Last year C-III originated US$540.8m in CMBS debt but it has
seen a less robust pace this year, with only US$177m originated
as of the second quarter, according to Fitch Ratings in August.
Credit Suisse meanwhile has won some high-profile lending
assignments in its first year since Mark Brown joined the bank
to restart CMBS origination following the financial crash.
Some of its biggest deals include a US$1.4bn Mall of America
refinancing, which closed in September.
A spokesperson for C-III confirmed Smyth's departure but
declined to comment further, as did a spokesperson for Credit
Suisse.
(Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Natalie Harrison and
Marc Carnegie)