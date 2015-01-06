版本:
MOVES- Radojewski to bring Swiss francs to Asia

LONDON, Jan 6 (IFR) - Nils Radojewski, a vice president at Credit Suisse in Zurich on the Swiss franc DCM Origination desk, is moving to Hong Kong at the end of January 2015 to promote the Swiss franc market to issuers in the region.

Radojewski will continue to report to Dominique Kunz, head of Swiss debt capital markets in Zurich.

Asia is seen as one of the best growth markets for Swiss franc bond issuance, with a raft of Double A and Single A rated names to choose from, a popular demographic with the Swiss investor community.

Hong Kong and China are the obvious main contenders, having debuted in Swiss francs in 2014, but issuers from around the whole region, including Australia and New Zealand, would be of interest to the Swiss.

Meanwhile, South Korean issuers have long been a favourite of Swiss investors, and raised around CHF1bn in 2014. (Reporting by Jon Penner, IFR Markets; Editing by Philip Wright)
