REFILE-MOVES-Credit Suisse shuffles syndicate roles after Presley exit

(Refiles to add SSA to Shah's previous responsibilities)
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, May 21 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has changed the roles
of two of its bankers on the firm's financial institutions
syndicate desk following a departure from the team earlier this
year, according to one person with knowledge of the information.
Dhiren Shah, who previously worked on financial institutions
funding and sovereign, supranationals and agencies, will now
look after emerging markets and corporates. He will continue to
focus on covered bond trades. David Anthony will work alongside
Shah.
Meanwhile, Piers Ronan will add senior funding to his bank
capital responsibilities.
Both report to Chris Tuffey, head of debt syndicate for the
Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
The changes come after Josh Presley left the Swiss bank
earlier this year to focus on emerging market and corporate
transactions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Gareth Gore, Helene
Durand)