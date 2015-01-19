MOVES-Shirvani to replace Corson as head of EM at Credit Suisse

LONDON, Jan 19 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has overhauled the
management of its emerging markets and credit products
businesses, appointing Eraj Shirvani as global head of the EM
group, taking over from Chris Corson who will take on a new role
developing opportunities in fixed income, according to a source
at the bank.
Shirvani takes up the role on February 1. He was most
recently co-head of global credit products, a role he has held
since 2011. David Miller, his US-based co-head, will take over
as sole head of that group and will also retain his role as
co-head of fixed income Americas.
Corson's move comes three years after he took joint charge
of a merged global currencies and EM business. The two were
split again about a year ago - around the same time that
Corson's co-head Todd Sandoz left the Swiss bank - leaving
Corson in charge of the EM side.
Corson is a long-standing employee of the firm, having
joined in 1993 as a derivatives marketer. Before taking over the
merged group at the end of 2011, he was global head of EM
financing.
After the promotion, Shirvani will still retain his wider
role as head of fixed income for the Europe, Middle East and
Africa region.
As part of the shake-up, Mathew Cestar and Jonathan Moore
have been promoted to co-heads of global credit products EMEA,
where the bank is witnessing rapid growth and new business
opportunities as the shift towards a US-style institutional
market continues to gather pace. So far in 2015, the bank has
held bookrunner roles on benchmark transactions for Virgin,
Ziggo and Thomas Cook, cementing a strong start to the year.
Europe's high-yield market hit record levels in 2014 with
US$158bn of new issuance, according to date from Thomson
Financial. Analysts expect 2015 to deliver another bumper crop
with many forecasting growth of up to 20% year-on-year as an
increasing number of companies turn to capital markets while
commercial banks face severe lending constraints under Basel III
leverage requirements.
Cestar moves from his previous role as co-head of the EMEA
leveraged finance and sponsors group. His responsibilities
include all primary market business including high yield bonds,
loans, bridge finances and investment grade markets.
Moore was head of EMEA credit trading and global derivatives
and will oversee all secondary market activities including
structured credit, investment grade and leveraged finance
trading.
Didier Denat, previously co-head of EMEA leveraged finance
and sponsors group alongside Cestar, takes over as sole head of
the group.
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew; Editing by Gareth Gore)